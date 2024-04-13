Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's VFX will take ‘time’, reveals Abhishek Banerjee; drops major update

The sequel to the highly praised horror-comedy film Stree from 2018 is on its way, and there's a significant update regarding Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's starre. Check it out here!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  02:46 PM IST |  4.5K
Shraddha Kapoor/Rajkummar Rao
Picture Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor/Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's highly acclaimed 2018 horror-comedy, Stree, is all set to return for a second installment, and there has been quite a lot of talk about this movie. Earlier, actor Pankaj Tripathi dropped a significant update about the sequel on his Instagram AMA session, and now Abhishek Banerjee, who played a pivotal role in Stree, has spilled the beans about the highly anticipated movie.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Stree 2 is currently in the production stage

In an interview with Times of India, actor Abhishek Banerjee talked about the highly awaited sequel. He said, "Stree 2 is also going to be bigger and double the kind of fun. All the actors are skin deep into their characters. I had a lot of fun with Apar (Aparshakti Khurana) and Shraddha. It was a reunion of sorts. I was telling my co-actors ki for me it was more of nostalgia as we landed up in the galiyas of Chanderi. It was my first film (as an actor in a prominent role). And first times are always special."

Related Stories

All to know about Srikanth Bolla, the inspiration behind Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie
entertainment
All to know about Srikanth Bolla, the inspiration behind Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie
Srikanth: Watch Rajkummar Rao’s FIRST glimpse as Srikanth Bolla
entertainment
Srikanth: Watch Rajkummar Rao’s FIRST glimpse as Srikanth Bolla

Abhishek Banerjee drops major update on Stree 2

In the same interview, the actor dropped a major about the movie and added, "We are working on the post-production of the film. The VFX will take a lot of time. The director of the film Amar Kaushik is a perfectionist. He works on the film till the time he isn’t happy about it."


About Stree 2

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the hit movie Stree which was released in 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen making a cameo appearance. According to reports, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2024.

Back in 2018, Amar Kaushik directed the horror comedy film Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film turned out to be a surprise hit and was well-received. It was followed by Varun Dhawan's 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was yet again a success. In the post-credit scene, we were informed that the Stree and the Bhediya universe will meet in future projects. Both Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 will continue this storyline. 

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi shares update on Stree 2 as he answers fan question: 'Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?'

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rajni Singh

Drenched in the vibrant hues of Bollywood, Rajni Singh is an entertainment journalist with 3 years of experience in the

...

Credits: Times Of India
Advertisement

Latest Articles