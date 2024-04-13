Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's VFX will take ‘time’, reveals Abhishek Banerjee; drops major update

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's highly acclaimed 2018 horror-comedy, Stree, is all set to return for a second installment, and there has been quite a lot of talk about this movie. Earlier, actor Pankaj Tripathi dropped a significant update about the sequel on his Instagram AMA session, and now Abhishek Banerjee, who played a pivotal role in Stree, has spilled the beans about the highly anticipated movie.

Stree 2 is currently in the production stage

In an interview with Times of India, actor Abhishek Banerjee talked about the highly awaited sequel. He said, "Stree 2 is also going to be bigger and double the kind of fun. All the actors are skin deep into their characters. I had a lot of fun with Apar (Aparshakti Khurana) and Shraddha. It was a reunion of sorts. I was telling my co-actors ki for me it was more of nostalgia as we landed up in the galiyas of Chanderi. It was my first film (as an actor in a prominent role). And first times are always special."

Abhishek Banerjee drops major update on Stree 2

In the same interview, the actor dropped a major about the movie and added, "We are working on the post-production of the film. The VFX will take a lot of time. The director of the film Amar Kaushik is a perfectionist. He works on the film till the time he isn’t happy about it."

About Stree 2

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the hit movie Stree which was released in 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen making a cameo appearance. According to reports, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2024.

Back in 2018, Amar Kaushik directed the horror comedy film Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film turned out to be a surprise hit and was well-received. It was followed by Varun Dhawan's 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was yet again a success. In the post-credit scene, we were informed that the Stree and the Bhediya universe will meet in future projects. Both Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 will continue this storyline.

