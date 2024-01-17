PICS from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception ft Rekha, Aamir Khan, Shehnaaz Gill go VIRAL; courtesy Rajpal Yadav

It's been quite a few days since the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The grand star-studded affair was organized at NMACC earlier this week on January 13. The grand occasion was attended by several celebs from business, family, and sports backgrounds. Several pictures and videos from the occasion have been ruling the internet also.

Amongst others, renowned comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav also attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter. The inside pictures he shared have also been going viral. Check out!

Rajpal Yadav shares unseen inside pictures from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Popular actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav took to his Instagram handle and crafted a post with a series of pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception. He documented several candid and happy moments in the photos, as he can clearly be seen having a blast at the gala affair. It is worth mentioning that it's been a couple of days that the actor shared these pictures, nevertheless, these have been going viral on the internet.

Yadav actor shared photographs of him while he is seen posing alongside legendary Rekha, Aamir Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, Dilip Joshi and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The post begins with an endearing stage photo of Rajpal Yadav as he is seen posing with the newlyweds and their parents. Also present on the stage are Shriya Saran and her husband, Andrei Koscheev, amongst others. Up next is the Bhagam Bhaag actor clicking a happy selfie with Sachin Tendulkar, followed by a happy picture as he is captured in a candid moment with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Looking at the picture, the two seem to have been caught in a hysterical moment.

The forthcoming pictures show Rajpal posing with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi and then the ever-so-graceful Rekha. In addition to this, the actor shared a heart-warming picture with Boman Irani and his wife as they beamed wide smiles for the camera. Furthermore, Rajpal is seen posing with Riteish-Genelia, followed by a selfie with Shehnaaz. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The second last photo is a sweet photo as Rajpal can be seen sharing a warm hug with the proud bride's father and Mr. Perfectionist, aka Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's goofy photo from the wedding reception

On the other hand, Ira Khan, who has also been giving a peek into several adorable moments from her wedding, a while back re-shared a goofy photo on her Instagram stories posted by her cousin, Zayn Marie. The photo features newlyweds with Zayn and her other friends.

The text alongside the post reads, "I want a photo booth in my house such a good idea @khan.ira @nupur_popeye"

Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in a registered wedding on January 3 earlier this month, followed by a grand destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The intimate wedding affair began on January 7 and culminated with a beautiful white wedding.

Furthermore, Aamir Khan hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and colleagues where likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Gauri Khan, Raj Thackeray with his wife, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan amongst others attended the party to bless the newlyweds.

It was just yesterday that Hema Malini also shared pictures offering glimpses from the wedding reception as she expressed happiness over catching up with Rekha and Saira Banu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hema Malini drops PICS from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s reception ft Aamir Khan, Rekha, Saira Banu-Juhi Chawla