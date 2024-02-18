PICS: Hema Malini shares glimpses of her Bharatanatyam performance at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Hema Malini is a well-known actress who has been associated with the Hindi film industry for multiple decades now. Even today, she has her fans smitten with her acting and dancing skills. Often regarded as the Dream Girl, she is also a dancer and choreographer and a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam. Recently, she showcased her skills at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Hema Malini performs Bharatanatyam at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

A while ago, veteran actress Hema Malini took to social media and shared multiple pictures of herself, looking beautiful in her costume. Sharing the reason behind her being decked in traditional temple jewelry and attire, the actress revealed that she recently performed for Ram Lalla inside his temple.

The actress wrote, “This afternoon I gave a Bharat Natyam performance for Ram Lalla inside his temple. It was such a euphoric experience and I danced with passion which was appreciated by the public. A few photos of some moments from my dance captured for you.”

Check out her post:

A day before, she also dropped a picture of herself flaunting a dance mudra in a simple red saree. Sharing the photo, the Baghban actress penned, “In Ayodhya now with family and enjoying the divine darshan of Ram Lalla. Feel truly blessed esp as I will be doing my Raag Seva in the mandir for Ram Lalla. Many eminent artistes have already performed here and many more are lined up. It is a divine bulaava.”

Check out her post:

The actress worked with Dharmendra in the 1970 movie Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Nearly a decade later, they got married in 1980. The couple was then blessed with two daughters, actress Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra was earlier married to Prakash Kaur and has two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol with her.

Hema Malini’s work front

Even though she made her debut in 1963 with a Tamil film, Hema Malini led a Hindi movie in 1968 with Sapno Ka Saudagar. Her impressive line of work includes Waris, Lal Patthar, Dream Girl, Do Aur Do Paanch, The Burning Train, Haath Ki Safai, and many others.

