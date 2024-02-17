Esha Deol to change her career path after divorce? Here’s what Hema Malini has to say

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol made heads turn recently after she announced her divorce from her husband Bharat Takhtani. The couple in a joint statement revealed that they would be ending their marriage. None of the members of the Deol or the Takhtani family have reacted to the news and even the couple have kept mum. But now in a recent interview, the Sholay actress revealed her daughter’s interest in politics.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra supporting her

Hema Malini is currently serving as BJP’s member of Lok Sabha from Mathura. She is often seen at several political events. At a recent event, while talking to ABP News, the actress shared that her husband Dharmendra supports her. She also quipped that the veteran star visits Mathura many times. She added that her family is with her all the time and because of them, she can do it.

“They are looking after my house in Mumbai, so I am very easily coming to Mathura. I come and go back. Dharam ji is very happy with whatever I am doing, so he supports me and he also comes to Mathura,” added Hema.

Hema Malini on Esha Deol joining politics

When asked if her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol want to get into politics too, her instant reply was “if they want to”. Further elaborating on what Esha said, Hema Malini revealed that her actress daughter is very much inclined toward politics. “She likes to do it. So maybe by next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely (join politics),”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s divorce

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani issued a joint statement which read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

