PICS: Janhvi Kapoor misses her 'laddoo' Khushi Kapoor after spat; 'I'm sorry I fought with you I love you'

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most cherished sibling duos in Bollywood. Both actresses serve as unwavering support systems for each other. During a candid moment on Koffee with Karan season 8, they even revealed instances of playing the role of each other's mom when required. Yet, what remains constant is their unwavering bond as each other's full-time BFFs.

Despite the occasional squabble, typical of any sisters, their bond remains unbreakable. Recently, when Khushi posted a photo on Instagram, Janhvi quickly commented, reaffirming their love and brushing off any past disagreements as insignificant.

Janhvi Kapoor showers love on sister Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor treated her Instagram followers to a series of mirror selfies on Tuesday. Donning a chic grey high-neck shirt, she captured the moments inside a makeup room. What added intrigue to her post were the heartfelt comments from her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. She expressed her sentiments, writing, "I miss you I'm sorry I fought with you I love you," accompanied by a string of heart emojis. Khushi responded with equal affection, saying, "miss u love u I'm sorry hehehehe." In another comment, the Dhadak actress affectionately referred to Khushi as her "best ever laddoooooooo."

The post garnered attention from friends and family members, with cousin Shanaya Kapoor expressing, "Miss u," and close friend Orry adding, "Glamour gworll." Shibani Akhtar chimed in with a "Woww," while Tara Sharma, Khushi's co-star in The Archies, conveyed her affection with a red heart emoji. Even Jahnvi's rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya, left a comment, adding to the interaction.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi recently showcased her talent in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and made a special appearance in the Heart Throb song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan awaits release. She's also gearing up for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Khushi debuted in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the actress would be next seen in a film opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

