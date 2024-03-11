PICS: Kriti Kharbanda is all smiles as she gets snapped post salon sesh ahead of wedding with beau Pulkit Samrat

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are gearing up to take the plunge into marital bliss. This Bollywood couple, adored by many, has shared several years of a beautiful relationship. Recent reports suggest that the duo is all set to exchange vows in March 2024, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Ahead of their much-anticipated wedding, the bride-to-be, Kriti, was spotted outside a salon in Bandra, indulging in some pampering. The buzz surrounding their impending nuptials has fans counting down the days, eager to witness the celebration of this charming couple's love story.

Kriti Kharbanda snapped in Bandra

Kriti Kharbanda was seen stepping out of a salon in Bandra, radiating a fresh and chic vibe after her pampering session. The soon-to-be bride sported a stylish ensemble, donning a white crop top paired with matching pants. With her hair flowing freely, she added a touch of glam with sunglasses, completing her effortlessly chic look. The snapshots captured her in a moment of relaxed elegance as she hopped into her car.

Take a look:

About Kriti-Pulkit's wedding

Bollywood lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are gearing up for their wedding in Delhi this March, and it's expected to be a delightful four-day celebration, as reported by News18 Showsha. The pre-wedding festivities are slated to commence on March 13, leading up to the big day on March 16. The nuptials will take place in Delhi, the birthplace of both actors.

Advertisement

In keeping with their desire for an intimate celebration, the couple is opting for a more personal affair, limiting the guest list to close family and friends. The source revealed, “Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week.” The couple's wedding promises to be a heartwarming union celebrated with those closest to their hearts.

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding invite

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding invite has been making the rounds on social media since yesterday, March 5. The card beautifully captures the vibe of their upcoming celebration, featuring the couple seated on a balcony with serene blue waters in the background. Pulkit strums the guitar while their furry companions soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

The invitation carries a warm message that reads, “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda set to have 4-day wedding in Delhi; Fukrey cast to attend event: REPORT