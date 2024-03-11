PICS: Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat’s Mumbai house lights up ahead of their wedding in Delhi

2024 seems like the year of new beginnings for many celebs. While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are waiting for the arrival of their first child, Bollywood actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are gearing up to tie the knot with each other. Ahead of their big day, their Mumbai house is beautifully lit with fairy lights.

Currently, all eyes are on Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. That’s because after dating for a while, the Bollywood couple is soon to get married. While preparations for their wedding are in full swing, their Mumbai house has also been beautifully lit up with multiple strings of rice lights. After wishing each other on their birthdays and posting cute images together on their social media, the couple got engaged last month, and the pictures from their roka ceremony went viral.

Take a look at their lit-up house:

If reports are to be believed, Kriti will tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend-actor Pulkit in a traditional Indian ceremony. The event will reportedly take place in the presence of their friends and family at ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi NCR. As suggested by News18 Showsha, their pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on March 13 with them getting married on March 15.

They have chosen Delhi as the location for their union as it’s the place where both of them were born. The Fukrey actor has already flown to the national capital for his wedding with Kriti.

A couple of weeks ago, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress penned a beautiful note for her ‘best boy’ on his birthday. Sharing multiple lovey-dovey images with him along with a dancing video, she penned, “The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Everyday with you is an adventure, never a dull moment. Loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me, I’m a lucky lucky girl! Thank you for coming into this world and into my life, love you, today and everyday! Best. Boy. Ever. @pulkitsamrat you are my hero!” (sic)

Take a look:

