PICS: Malaika Arora enjoys fun-filled evening with son Arhaan Khan and Orry in Dubai as they party together

Malaika Arora, a prominent personality in Bollywood, consistently captures the spotlight with her unparalleled commitment to fitness, flawless fashion choices, and relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. But behind the glitz and glamour, Malaika is also a devoted mother who never fails to display affection for her son, Arhaan Khan, from her previous marriage to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

In a recent escapade, the mother-son duo painted the town red in Dubai, turning heads and creating endless memories. Accompanied by the ever-popular social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, their evening was filled with laughter, adventures, and unforgettable moments.

Malaika Arora parties with son Arhaan Khan and Orry

Malaika Arora recently shared a glimpse of her vibrant evening in Dubai, where she embraced the spirit of fun alongside her son, Arhaan Khan, and Orry, among others. Dressed to impress, the diva dazzled in a chic high-neck, blingy crop top paired with sleek black bottoms, radiating undeniable glamour. Her hair styled in an elegant top bun added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Captured in the snapshots is Malaika enjoying a drink with Orry, who looked dapper in a stylish striped suit. Another moment captured her sharing a selfie with her son Arhaan and their friends. Completing the series was a group photo, where everyone beamed at the camera, emanating joy and camaraderie.

Take a look:

Orry took to his Instagram to share a series of images featuring himself and Arhaan against the picturesque backdrop of Dubai. In the caption, he wrote, "All the lights can't turn off the dark." Malaika showed her love by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section, while Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani humorously wrote, "Orry and his two minions." Check it out:

Malaika Arora's work front

The diva shot to stardom with her unforgettable performance dancing atop a moving train in the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. Known for her energetic dance moves, she has delivered several other popular hits such as Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Pandeyjee Seeti, captivating audiences with her charisma and talent.

Remaining actively engaged with her brands and public appearances, she made a special cameo in the song Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero, released in 2022. Additionally, she expanded her repertoire by launching her own series titled Moving in with Malaika last year, further cementing her status as a multifaceted entertainer.

