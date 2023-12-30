Malaika Arora drops adorable PIC with her 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan; refers to him as 'support system'
Malaika Arora wraps up the year with an endearing photo alongside son Arhaan Khan, both sporting infectious smiles. She affectionately labels him her support system. Take a look!
Malaika Arora, a prominent figure in Bollywood, consistently grabs headlines for her commitment to fitness, impeccable fashion sense, and her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor. Beyond her glamorous persona, Malaika is a doting mother who never fails to express her love for her son Arhaan Khan from her past marriage to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. In a recent heartwarming moment, the fashion icon shared an adorable picture with Arhaan, showcasing the tender bond between mother and son.
Malaika Arora shares adorable picture with Arhaan Khan as the year comes to an end
Malaika Arora wrapped up the year with an adorable snapshot of pure joy alongside her son, Arhaan Khan. The charming picture, taken on Christmas, showcases Arhaan donning a Santa Claus hat with the mother-son duo beaming with infectious smiles. Malaika's caption added the perfect touch, "As this year comes to an end… my forever #mybabyboy#mybestfriend#mysupportsystem." Take a glimpse into their cherished bond:
Last week, Malaika orchestrated a cozy Christmas celebration, elegantly adorned in a sophisticated dark green velvet ensemble. Her home exuded festive charm with exquisite decorations. The gathering featured her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, and her son, Arhaan, along with Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan.
