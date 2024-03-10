To Kill A Tiger: Sahil Salathia lauds Priyanka Chopra backed documentary; calls her ‘Biggest Global Icon’

Just a few days back, Priyanka Chopra had treated her fans and followers with the news of her involvement with the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. Now, days later, a special screening of the documentary was held in Los Angeles which was attended by several notable personalities. On the other hand, Panipat actor Sahil Salathia also took to his social media handle and dropped a post to express his review of the documentary in an elaborative note.

Sahil Salathia reviews Priyanka Chopra-backed To Kill A Tiger

On March 10, a while back, model-turned-actor Sahil Salathia took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with the executive producer of To Kill A Tiger, Priyanka Chopra, director Nisha Pahuja and the man on which the documentary is based, Ranjit along with a couple of pictures from inside the screening event. The post concludes with a video of him in a car as he lauds the subject of the film and his excitement over making it to the special screening.

His long caption began with Sahil stating, “Please Read‼ It was an absolute pleasure to watch TO KILL A TIGER ( @tokillatigerdoc ) during a special screening at @netflix in Los Angeles last night. This documentary will break your heart and make you cry and feel so much anger in portions because some of us still blame the rape victim and are not ready to stand up for her or her loved ones who have been victimised.”

He further continued by lauding Priyanka Chopra, whom he addressed as the ‘BIGGEST GLOBAL ICON India has ever produced’. He mentioned that “she is the champion of standing up for the right causes." Sahil added, "The girl is from Ranchi, had no film family connections, and still made it to the absolute top (Not only in India but in the United States of America!) It makes my heart full that there are people like her who will talk the talk and walk the walk. #PriyankaChopra.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the documentary, Sahil expressed, “Ranjit ji is an Indian farmer who supported her daughter (right till the end!) who was traumatised by life and the society. We need more role models like him in India. It’s not easy knowing that three men in Jharkand gang raped your 13 year old daughter and the village thinks why not just get her married to one of the rapists, why take it to the court and involve the legal system... gaon ka naam kharab hoga.. thu-thu hogi... waise bhi ladki bahar kyu thi?!... ladke jawaan hai.. naadaani ho gayi... samaaj mein rehna hai ya nahi?!.... #RoleModel #StandWithHer @_productofculture_”

At last, he lauded the director Nisha Pahuja by stating, “You are exactly the filmmaker the world needs!! The impact of your documentary is intensely high. I am anyway a very sensitive man and i take immense pride in that. I was crying like a 13 year old.. picking 13 as a reference because the victim was 13 too when this horrific incident happened. It’s an innocent age where you are super honest and the impact of what happens to you (good,bad or ugly!) is always huge. I really hope you win that Oscar tonight!! (it’s already the 10th of March in India)”

He concluded the post mentioning, “At the end of the documentary, Statistics come in and my blood was boiling. Do you know.. in India, a girl is raped every 20 seconds (most of the cases are not even registered!) Let that sink in! #Oscars #Oscars2024”

