Erica Fernandes gained popularity with her role as Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She typically wears traditional attire but her off-screen persona is a delightful departure, as seen on her social media handles. Erica has once again left fans in awe with her latest fashion statement.

The actress continues to captivate the audience with her fashion sense and stunning photographs. She recently shared some beautiful pictures in a pink co-ord set, leaving everyone stunned.

Erica Fernandes stuns with pink polka dot co-ord set

Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of portraits featuring herself in a Blissful Blooms Co-ord set. Sharing her pictures, Erica wrote in the caption, “Polka dots … the original spot treatment.”

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress looked elegant in a soft blush pink cotton co-ord set adorned with a charming polka dot print. Her outfit was beautifully complemented by a delicate pearl necklace and bracelet, adding a touch of sophistication to her look with her hair styled in gentle waves.

Fan reactions

As soon as the actress posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and complimented her look. Overflowing with compliments, fans expressed awe at her beauty. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

One user wrote, “OMG Erii you are looking so gorgeous as always our Beauty Queen. Seriously Erii you are the most beautiful girl in the whole universe.” Another user commented, “I wanted to take a moment to express my admiration for your stunning beauty. Your mesmerizing eyes and radiant smile never fail to captivate me. Your graceful presence is truly awe-inspiring.”

More about Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes started as a model, winning beauty pageants before entering the entertainment world. She began her on-screen journey with the Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu and later appeared in various South Indian films.

In 2016, she made her debut in television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Shaheer Sheikh, which became immensely popular and led to two more seasons. Recently, she played Moushmi in the Amazon Mini TV horror film, The Haunting, and currently stars in the lead role opposite Karan Kundrra in Amazon Mini TV's series Love Adhura.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Apr 24: Shahs stunned at Dimpy’s desperation to escape marriage with Prateik