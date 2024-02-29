PICS: Preity Zinta celebrates 8th marriage anniversary with hubby Gene Goodenough: 'Love you to the moon and back'

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough celebrated 8 years of togetherness on February 29, 2024. On this special occasion, the actress shared a bunch of romantic pictures with her husband and penned a beautiful message. Preity and Goodenough married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. They became parents to twins in 2021.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

On February 29, taking to her Instagram account, Preity Zinta dropped a bunch of love-filled pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough to celebrate their 8th marriage anniversary.

In the first picture, Gene can be seen planting a kiss on wifey Preity's cheek. The other three pictures show the couple posing romantically together.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Happy Anniversary to my better half What can I say about you. You are my love for all reasons & for all seasons. Thank you for being the best husband & father & for holding fort when I am away I love you to the moon & back #Happyanniversary #leapyearlove #patiparmeshwar #ting"

Have a look:

Preity married her American partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. Soon after her wedding, the actress moved to Los Angeles, but she keeps visiting India frequently. Then, in 2021, the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

Preity Zinta's work front

Preity is set to be seen in Lahore, 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. The highly-anticipated Rajkumar Santoshi movie - Lahore 1947 - is touted to be a partition drama that will be based on the cult play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Sunny Deol with Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh among others. In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Abhimanyu Singh has been finalized for the role of an antagonist.

Meanwhile, Karan Deol will also be seen in Lahore, 1947 with his father. It was revealed that director Rajkumar Santoshi had conducted 37 auditions to cast a young male actor for a role in the movie. As per reports, Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, had also participated in the auditions. He tried out for the role of Sunny's son in the movie.

