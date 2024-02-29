WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh make 1st appearance after announcing pregnancy; leave for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated their fans and followers with one of the best news today as the couple announced that they are soon going to embrace parenthood. Their baby will arrive in September 2024. Post the announcement, Deepika and Ranveer made their first public appearance as they left to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make first appearance after pregnancy announcement

On February 29, Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy news in a collaborative post with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Post the announcement, the couple made their first appearance as they left the city to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. They twinned in white as they spotted at Mumbai airport.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared the news of their pregnancy with a cute post. They captioned the post with emojis. After the news, several Bollywood celebrities and fans congratulated the couple for the good news.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen in the thrilling aerial action film Fighter, marking her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this patriotic masterpiece hit theaters on January 25th, drawing audiences into its gripping narrative.

Deepika is set to grace the silver screen in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD, where she'll share the frame with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Adding to her exciting lineup, she is gearing up to embody Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's iconic cop universe in the highly anticipated Singham Again. This star-studded film boasts a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is set to be seen in Don 3, which is set to kick off its shooting soon. He also has Singham Again alongside his wife Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and more. In a recent update by Mid-day, it's disclosed that Ranveer and Kiara Advani are embarking on their first collaboration in Don 3 and gearing up for intense preparations under director Farhan Akhtar's guidance. The duo is set to commence their physical training, including agility training, starting in late March.

