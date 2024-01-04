PICS: Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked beach holiday in Cabo with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and friends

The advent of the New Year is a worldwide celebration, and Bollywood celebrities wholeheartedly join in the festive spirit, welcoming the fresh start with enthusiasm. As the year 2024 unfolded, stars embraced the celebratory mood in various ways – some amid the snowy landscapes of Switzerland, others amidst the pyramids of Egypt, some with their families, and some engaging in vibrant parties with friends.

Priyanka Chopra relishes the sunshine during her beach vacation in Cabo

Priyanka Chopra welcomed the New Year in Cabo alongside her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Pictures from their beach vacation have surfaced on social media, offering glimpses of their joyous moments.

The internet is buzzing with images of the Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, enjoying a holiday in Cabo, Mexico, surrounded by friends and family. In the recently surfaced pictures, the actress is captured basking in the sunshine on a beach, cradling her daughter Malti Marie in her arms. She exudes stunning elegance in a white sarong layered over her bikini.

In other snapshots, Nick can be seen thoroughly enjoying his time with friends. He opted for a casual beach vacation look, sporting a t-shirt, shorts, and a cap, with sunglasses to shield against the sun. The pictures provide a delightful glimpse into their relaxing getaway. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka's latest endeavor was in the Hollywood film Love Again, where she co-starred alongside Sam Heughan. Currently, she is engrossed in the filming stage of a project titled Heads of State, in which she shares the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. In Bollywood, the actress was slated to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a film also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, in a recent interview with Variety, the director disclosed that the film has encountered delays owing to scheduling issues.

