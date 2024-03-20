WATCH: Priyanka Chopra drops cutesy glimpses ft Malti, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; fans go gaga

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her time in India with her daughter Malti Marie, and they've been joined by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, who recently arrived in Mumbai. Today, the family was seen at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a significant and newly inaugurated temple. Pictures from their visit have surfaced online, showing their heartfelt moments as they seek blessings at this revered site. Priyanka also shared more snapshots from their outing on her Instagram, offering her followers further insights into their memorable visit.