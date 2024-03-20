WATCH: Priyanka Chopra drops cutesy glimpses ft Malti, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; fans go gaga

PICS: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mom

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Mar 20, 2024  |  11:06 PM IST |  3.6K
PICS: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mom
Picture Courtesy - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her time in India with her daughter Malti Marie, and they've been joined by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, who recently arrived in Mumbai. Today, the family was seen at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a significant and newly inaugurated temple. Pictures from their visit have surfaced online, showing their heartfelt moments as they seek blessings at this revered site. Priyanka also shared more snapshots from their outing on her Instagram, offering her followers further insights into their memorable visit.


Related Stories

11 best dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
entertainment
11 best dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings a sexy twist to Crew song Choli Ke Peeche ft. Diljit Dosanjh
entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings a sexy twist to Crew song Choli Ke Peeche ft. Diljit Dosanjh
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles