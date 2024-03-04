PICS: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa; latter calls him 'the best'

Last week, nearly the entire Bollywood community gathered in Jamnagar to partake in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It was a lavish celebration where celebrities enjoyed themselves to the fullest, mingling with one another and taking a much-needed respite from their hectic schedules.

Shah Rukh Khan, who graced the event, was captured in numerous videos and pictures circulating on the internet, thoroughly immersed in the joyous atmosphere. Recently, Alaviaa Jaafery, daughter of Javed Jaafery, shared some heartwarming moments with SRK that are simply too adorable to overlook.

Shah Rukh Khan tenderly plants a kiss on Alaviaa's forehead

Alaviaa Jaafery recently took to her Instagram to share endearing moments spent with Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. In one snapshot, SRK and Alaviaa exude happiness as they pose for the camera, while another captures a tender moment as SRK plants a kiss on her forehead. These snapshots radiate love, warmth, and joy. She captioned the post, "The best." Take a look.

Numerous other moments featuring the actor from the festivities circulated widely on social media. These encompassed his lively dance sessions with fellow Khans, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, his electrifying performance to the beats of Diljit Dosanjh and Akon, and a tender slow dance with his wife, Gauri Khan, accompanied by Udit Narayan's melodies.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan made a successful return to the box office last year with his films Pathaan, Jawan, and "Dunki, which took the box office by storm. The superstar's next project is Pathaan 2, the eighth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Additionally, his other films on the horizon are Tiger vs Pathaan and King.

Regarding King, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film, starring King Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, is set to begin filming in May 2024. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this action thriller promises to be a promising addition to Shah Rukh Khan's repertoire.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh pose with Dwayne Bravo