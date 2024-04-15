PICS: Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam take victory lap post KKR’s win; actor cheers and claps for crowd

April 14 was a good day for the Kolkata Knight Riders, as they won against the Lucknow Super Giants in the match, which took place at Eden Gardens, located in the capital of West Bengal. We saw Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, his son AbRam Khan, and Ananya Panday having a blast together at the stadium cheering for their team.

Several pictures and videos of them came out, but now we have our hands on SRK’s pictures post-victory of his team, and they are proof of the happiness and pride the actor is filled with.

Shah Rukh Khan on the ground post KKR's victory

Shah Rukh Khan, who donned a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey and black baggy pants, came down on the field after his team won against the Lucknow Super Giants. The actor looked dapper with his hair tied in a single ponytail and black sunglasses. The actor, along with his son AbRam, could be seen clapping and smiling while looking at the crowd.

He even made a ‘thumbs up’ gesture towards the crowd and raised his arms with pride to celebrate his victory. His big smile was evident throughout, and indeed, it was a big win for KKR.

Check out the pictures:

Suhana Khan is delighted as KKR wins big at Kolkata

The Archies actress Suhana Khan was the happiest person in the world as her dad Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, won the recent match against LSG that happened in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram, she shared her joy and posted multiple happy images from the stands.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

King Khan has delivered three blockbusters in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is currently in discussions with directors Raj and DK, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand (Tiger vs Pathaan). Although he hasn't finalized a film yet, a decision on his upcoming projects is anticipated within the next two months.

Moreover, SRK is now gearing up for his next film, King which will bring him on the big screen along with Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan enjoy KKR vs LSG match at Eden; Ananya Panday takes selfie with little AbRam