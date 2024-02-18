PICS: Shraddha Kapoor asks which 90's character suits her best in new post; see fans' reactions

Shraddha Kapoor is a popular actress in Bollywood, known for her memorable portrayal of Aarohi Keshav Shirke in Aashiqui 2. She has impressed audiences with her acting skills in movies like Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Recently, the actress dropped a post asking fans which 90’s character suit her best.

Fans compare Shraddha Kapoor with “Madhubala”

Today, on February 18, popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself and in her caption she asked her fans to name a 90’s character that suits her the most. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “90s ka kaunsa character jachta mujhpe (Which 90’s character suits me) ???”

As soon as she dropped the post, Some users compared the actress with the iconic actress Madhubala. One user wrote, “Madhubala it is,” and added two fire emojis. One more user wrote, “Madhubala,” and added a raised hands emoji and a heart eye emoji. Another user wrote, “Ofcourse, Madhubala!!,” and added a red heart emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor strikes pose with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kapoor Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor chose to wear a Pink Anarkali outfit for the occasion, accompanied by her mother Shivangi Kapoor, brother Siddhanth Kapoor, and other relatives. The actress delighted the paps by striking a pose along with both her brother and mother during the event. It was a heartwarming moment to witness them happily posing together in the frame.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

Shraddha Kapoor's latest appearance was in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie earned 129.50 crore in India. Interestingly, the film was re-released this year in PVRINOX as part of the Valentine's Day film festival.

As noted earlier, Kapoor is set to portray her mysterious, unnamed character from the 2018 hit film Stree in the highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2. This film marks Shraddha's reunion with the National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao on screen. The eagerly awaited project is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 31, 2024.

