WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor attends grandfather's birth anniversary with family; fans go crazy over her desi look

Shraddha Kapoor never misses a chance to make her fans go wow with her looks. The actress looks gorgeous in whatever she wears, but her beauty knows no bounds when she opts for a traditional look. The Stree actress made her fans go wow again as she recently attended the family gathering to mark the birth anniversary of her maternal grandfather, late Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure.

Shraddha Kapoor's traditional look for her maternal grandfather's birth anniversary wins the hearts of fans

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a Pink Anarkali suit for the event as she arrived with her mom Shivangi Kapoor, brother Siddhanth Kapoor, and other family members. The actress posed for the paps with a graceful smile on her face.

The fans admired her look and flooded the comments section with her praises. "Why is she looking so beautiful" wrote @shekhawat_hetal, "Her simplicity makes her different" commented @kumariaashu9. Another fan with username @king_john143 commented, "Indian look mei pigal jata hu"

Shraddha Kapoor posed with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kapoor Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor treated the paps by posing with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kapoor Kolhapure too at the event. It was truly a delightful moment indeed to see them together in the frame happily posing with each other.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which had Ranbir Kapoor opposite her. The film did a business of 129.50 cr in India. In fact, TJMM was re-released in PVRINOX recently as part of the Valentine's Day film festival

She is currently working on the sequel to her upcoming much-awaited film Stree 2 which is a part of Maddock supernatural universe. The actress recently during a fan interaction revealed that apart from Stree 2, another 2-3 films of her are in the development stage. "Toh dekho abhi, Stree 2 hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu k mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko lekin, jo filme develop bhi ho rahi hai vo ek hai mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel k zone me hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge aur of course Stree 2 aa rahi hai. (Now, Stree 2 is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now. One of them is adapted from the mythological zone and the other one is in the time travel zone.)”

More about Stree 2

Stree 2 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2024. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film has a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan as well. Varun who plays Bhediya in Maddock Supernatural Universe recently shot for his part in Stree 2.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the shooting for Varun's scene with Shraddha took place at a studio in Mumbai. His role in the film will lay the foundation for Bhediya 2, which is also set in the same universe. Isn't that interesting?

Stree 2 is expected to hit cinemas on Aug 30, 2024. Are you excited for the film?

