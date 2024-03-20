PICS: Varun Dhawan gets scolded by Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor for not tying his laces

Varun Dhawan is known for being a fun-loving, jovial actor who never hesitates to pull a prank on his co-stars. Last year, he shared the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in the romantic comedy film Bawaal. The collaboration helped them graduate from being co-actors to great friends. Hence, when Varun posted two pictures of himself on Instagram, Kapoor took a funny dig at him and publicly scolded the star for not tying his shoelaces.

Janhvi Kapoor reminds Varun Dhawan to tie his laces in new pictures

A while ago, soon-to-be father Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and dropped two photos of himself in which he looked dapper. The first image showed him sitting on a stair, donning a pair of black pants with a brown knitted t-shirt. He accessorized his look with black shiny boots and a pair of sunglasses. In the next image, he layered his outfit with a black blazer and ditched the sunnies for a more formal look. Sharing the photos, he penned, “Come sit with me.”

While the dimpled smile of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was enough to impress his fans, actress Janhvi Kapoor turned Sherlock and brought everyone’s attention to Varun’s show laces that were left loose. Highlighting this, the Dhadak actress took to the comments section and penned, “Tie ur laces.” Like the scores of people, the actor was quick to take note of her comment. He also replied to her with a fun emoji.

What’s next for Varun Dhawan?

Ever since his debut in 2012, he has been part of many commercially hit projects like Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and others. After Bawaal, he made a special appearance in one of the songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and started filming for his next film Baby John. The actor is also working on his OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny which is a spin-off of the American series Citadel.

Nearly four weeks ago, the actor, along with his wife Natasha Dalal, announced their first pregnancy. Sharing a monochrome image showcasing Natasha’s baby bump, he penned on his Instagram post, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

