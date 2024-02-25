PICS: Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur is in her ‘boy mom era’ post welcoming first child Vardaan

Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur recently celebrated the joyous arrival of their first child, embracing the beautiful journey of parenthood. They delightedly revealed the name of their baby boy as Vardaan through their social media channels. Now, Sheetal has offered a peek into her 'boy mom era,' as their home is adorned in charming shades of blue, reflecting the blissful ambiance of their newfound family life.

Sheetal Thakur gives glimpse into her home decorations after welcoming baby boy with Vikrant Massey

Today, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram to offer a glimpse into the beautifully decorated home she shares with Vikrant Massey, celebrating the arrival of their son, Vardaan. The first image unveiled a captivating cardboard elephant perched on a crescent moon amidst clouds, embellished with an array of blue balloons and showcasing the heartfelt message, "Welcome Vardaan."

In the second snapshot, another corner of their abode was unveiled, featuring a plush teddy bear proudly displaying the welcoming sign amidst a sea of balloons. A touching plaque card was kept at the scene, bearing the words, "Where there is great love there are always miracles." Their living room was bedecked with blue confetti and delicate florals, creating a serene and happy atmosphere.

The final photograph captured a room door adorned with an adorable elephant clutching a bunch of balloons.

Advertisement

Capturing the essence of these charming blue-themed decorations, Sheetal aptly captioned the post as, "In my Boy Mom Era," encapsulating the excitement of their newest chapter in life.

Have a look!

Earlier, in a heartwarming Instagram post, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced the birth of their son, who entered the world on February 7, 2024. Their post radiated with happiness as they shared the news with their followers, expressing, “07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

Subsequently, they delighted their fans by unveiling the first glimpse of their precious bundle of joy. Sheetal and Vikrant, adorned in traditional attire, were captured in a tender moment as the new mother cradled their baby boy delicately in her arms, while the 12th Fail star gazed at him affectionately. Accompanying the image was the revelation of their son's name, with the caption exclaiming, “Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!!”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is ‘full of love’ after watching 12th Fail; lauds Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr’s performances