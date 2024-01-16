Alia Bhatt is ‘full of love’ after watching 12th Fail; lauds Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr’s performances

The biographical film 12th Fail has emerged as one of the most beloved movies of 2023, gaining even more acclaim since its recent release on OTT. Bollywood celebrities who have watched the heartwarming film have rallied in support, showering praise on its compelling narrative and the outstanding performances of the cast, particularly the leads Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr. Joining the chorus of appreciation is the talented actress Alia Bhatt.

After watching the movie, Alia took to penning a heartfelt note expressing her admiration for the film, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and applauding the remarkable portrayals by Vikrant and Medha. She emphatically expressed that the film left her 'full of love' after the viewing experience.

Alia Bhatt showers love on Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail

On Tuesday, January 16, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on t12th Fail, the movie which has been creating waves on the internet.

Presenting the film's poster, Alia started off her message, declaring, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!!” (red heart emojis).

Extolling the talents of Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anant V Joshi, Alia expressed, “@vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!”

In praise of the visionary behind the film, Alia applauded Vidhu Vinod Chopra, saying, “And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film!” (red heart emojis).

She concluded her message by stating, “To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow” (sparkles emojis).

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr and Anant V Joshi react to Alia Bhatt’s sweet note for 12th Fail

In response to Alia Bhatt’s glowing review of 12th Fail, the cast and crew expressed their gratitude on Instagram Stories.

Vikrant Massey conveyed his thanks and love, saying, “Thank you so so much @aliaabhatt. So happy to know you loved the film and had an experience to cherish. Your words infuse strength to #restart & better my craft. Much much love!!!”

Medha Shankr exclaimed, “I’m a MASSIVE fan @aliaabhatt. Truly means the world coming from you.”

Anant V Joshi commented, “@aliaabhatt mehant safal” (hard work paid off), while the official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films responded with a red heart.

