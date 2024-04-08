Pracchi Desai recalls directors overlooking her for ‘in-house actors’: Learnt it from their absurd answers

Actress Pracchi Desai is known for her breakout role in the 2006 television hit Kasamh Se. She later went to make her Bollywood debut in Rock On but her career had a lot of breaks. Despite featuring in several commercially successful films, Desai has maintained a reputation for being highly selective.

Pracchi Desai on being selective of what she picks

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Pracchi Desai recently opened up about her career choices and revealed that she has become more comfortable declining offers over the years. "Since I don't do a lot of work, people know that I might say no to them, and so, they're prepared," she explained. Desai who is set to appear in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout on ZEE5 added that she feels no pressure to accept every role that comes her way.

Desai further acknowledged that her selective nature has resulted in missed opportunities, with some filmmakers hesitant to approach her for roles they assume she may not be interested in. However, Pracchi thinks that there has been a shift in such perception after her foray into OTT platforms. "I’m doing different things on OTT and so, they know that I’m absolutely open to listening to anything," she said.

Pracchi Desai says she failed to reach out to certain filmmakers for work

Reflecting on her efforts, she talked about the importance of authenticity in such interactions and expressed a preference for a more organic approach. She said, “I tried it. It never worked for me. I don’t think I’m good at that game…. I shouldn’t have to reach out to filmmakers for work just because it’s my job to act. I understood that over time. I also learnt it from their absurd answers and I got plenty of them. Sometimes, I was told that their films only feature their in-house actors and at other times, they needed a star of a certain level to play a part. That’s when I realised that it’s not my game.”

Pracchi was last seen in the Telugu series Dhootha and has her film Kosha which is getting delayed for several reasons.

