Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE Video: Avinash Sachdev wants THIS contestant to win; can you guess?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev rose to fame after his stint on the show. Many of his fans were left heartbroken when they saw their favorite contestant leaving the house after eviction. During his time in the house, Avinash Sachdev was also caught up in a few controversies. He consistently remained in the headlines throughout his tenure on the show. Following his elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Sachdev was interviewed by Pinkvilla and he revealed his pick for the possible winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Avinash Sachdev supports THIS Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Avinash Sachdev discussed his favorite participants and who according to him should win the crown this season. When Sachdev was asked who according to him has the potential to win the show, he said, ‘Pooja Bhatt.’

Avinash Sachdev's Journey on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

Avinash's presence in the show consistently made headlines. The spotlight was firmly on him as he embarked on his adventure in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Whether it was his close bond with Falaq Naazz, the intriguing prediction by Pandit Janardhan Dhurve about his past marriage, or the accusations leveled against him by Palak Purswani – he was always in the limelight.

His charms, humorous attitude, and genuineness quickly captivated viewers, making him a standout personality. Within the house, he found himself in various clashes with fellow housemates, showcasing his forthrightness.

Just a week before the finale, Sachdev had to face a double-eviction twist during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Sachdev bid farewell to the show alongside fellow contestant Jad Hadid. He not only faced challenges but also forged meaningful friendships during his eventful stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

On the professional front, the actor is most recognized for his role in TV shows like Chotti Bahu as Dev and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir as Shlok Agnihotri. Sachdev began his career as an assistant director on the TV series Hatim in 2004. During the filming of Rock On, he engaged closely with actor Farhan Akhtar.

