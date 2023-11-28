EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya spills details on Dhootha character and OTT debut

Naga Chaitanya, the leading star of Telugu cinema is making a turn from mainstream cinema to debut in his first web series called Dhootha. The web series directed by Vikram Kumar is scheduled to premiere streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 1st, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya talked about what his debut web series is going to be like and what the show and his character have to offer from it.

Naga Chaitanya on Dhootha

In the interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked what Dhootha actually means to which the actor responded that the title means as a messenger. He explained further, “In the show, I play a character called Sagar, a journalist. Usually, as a journalist, his job is to predict and inform the people on what is happening or what might happen but over here in Sagar’s life there is a newspaper which is predicting his life.”

He further added, “Initially though it is okay in his life, he’s figuring it out but as you get into the predictions a little deeper, he sees that his life is at threat and not just his own life but his entire family and all his loved ones.”

He then explained, “If Sagar doesn’t get to the source of this threat, then everything is gonna collapse. This process also makes him question his ethics as a person and also as a journalist, giving it a lot of layers.”

Naga Chaitanya’s Workfront

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the Venkat Prabhu Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody starring Aravind Swamy and Krithi Shetty in prominent roles alongside him. The film was however met with negative criticism even though praised for the lead cast’s performance but was ultimately a failure at the theaters.

Moreover, Dhootha will be streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video in a couple of days with the series being headlined by him. The neo-noir supernatural thriller web series written and directed by Vikram Kumar also has an ensemble cast of actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, the actor will also be seen in his 23rd movie called Thandel with Sai Pallavi joining as the lead actress with Chay after their film Love Story.

ALSO READ: Dhootha Trailer OUT: Naga Chaitanya is an investigative journalist battling dark forces in suspense thriller