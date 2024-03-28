Top 12 Telugu Web Series to binge-watch: From Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha, Miss Perfect to Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Gangstars

Telugu web series’ are always known for presenting riveting storylines along with some remarkable characters that can take your breath away. Their concepts are so intriguing and well-researched that it will make you crave for their content more and more. So, without any further ado let's check the top 10 must-watch web series that should be on your watchlist.

Top 10 Telugu Web Series

Puli Meka (2023)

Cast- Lavanya Tripathi, Siri Hanumanth, Aadi Saikumar

Episodes- 8

Genre- Crime/Thriller

Where to watch- Zee5

Rating- 6.4

The thriller series revolves around a serial killer in Hyderabad who wants to target police officers, as well as a female cop in charge of the Special Investigation Team who is desperate to track down the culprit. The series offers you many nail-biting moments along with a convincing plot which makes it a must-watch series for thriller genre fans.

Vadhuvu (2023)

Cast- Avika Gor, Nandu, Ali Reza

Episodes- 7

Advertisement

Genre- Thriller/Drama

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Rating- 7

The crime series revolves around a young bride whose life gets jeopardized after she marries into an unsettled home. Despite her horrible past, she is desperate to learn the secrets of her new family. Due to some stellar performances, Vadhuvu can surely become a part of your binge night.

Athidhi (2023)

Cast- Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Ravi Varma

Episodes- 6

Genre- Horror/Thriller

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Rating- 6.1

The Telugu webseries plot revolves around Amrita's adoptive brother, Athidhi, who is falsely accused of murdering her parents by an unstable adolescent. Fourteen years later, Athidhi is still determined to identify the true culprit and clear his name of the false accusations. This series is specially made for those who are in love with horror films and their unsettling environment.

Miss Perfect (2024)

Cast- Lavanya Tripathi, Abijeet Duddala, Abhignya Vuthaluru

Episodes- 8

Genre- Comedy/Romance

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Rating- 7.1

The plot revolves around Lavanya Rao, who is obsessed with cleaning. Regardless of what others think about her, she does not consider it a problem because she is obsessed with having clean surroundings. A Telugu webseries that you can binge-watch with your loved ones.

90's - A Middle Class Biopic

Cast- Vasuki, Sivaji, Rohan Roy

Episodes- 6

Genre- Comedy/Romance

Where to watch- ETV WIN

Rating- 9.1

The story circles a regular middle-class family consisting of a tough math teacher, Shekar, his housewife, daughter Divya, and the youngest and naughtiest member of their family Aditya. A must watch web series for everyone.

Dhootha (2024

Cast- Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Advertisement

Episodes- 8

Genre- Suspense/Thriller

Where to watch- Prime Video

Rating- 7.8

Dhootha is undeniably one of those series that comprises both the elements of a riveting storyline with many commendable performances. Probably, one of the finest in our Telugu web series list.

Anaganaga (2020)

Cast- Sameer Malla, Deviyani Sarma, Pooja Kiran

Episodes- 9

Genre- Romance/Drama

Where to watch- Zee5

Rating- 7.9

The plot revolves around eight characters from various walks of life who are all in love. As the plot progresses, a series of events brings them together. If you are a fan of the love story genre then you can binge-watch this Telugu romantic web series for sure.

Dayaa (2023)

Cast- J.D. Chakravarthy, Eesha Rebba, Josh Ravi

Episodes- 8

Genre- Thriller/Drama

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Rating- 6.4

The plot is based on the Bengali internet series Taqdeer, which follows the main protagonist Dayaa, a freezer van driver. When he finds a dead body in his vehicle, his life takes a surprising turn. Due to its convincing plot and some captivating performances, we decided to keep it in our top 10 Telugu web series.

Modern Love Hyderabad (2023)

Cast- Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma Komalee Prasad, Abijeet Duddala

Episodes- 6

Genre- Romance/Drama

Where to watch- Prime Video

Rating- 6.1

The anthology looks at the various shades and moods of romance in Hyderabad with different perspectives that summarise their lives with each other. A must watch web series for those who are into love-story genres.

Gangstars (2018)

Cast- Siddu Jonnalagadda, Jagapathi Babu, Apoorva Arora

Episodes- 12

Advertisement

Genre- Crime/Drama

Where to watch- Prime Video

Rating- 6.6

The series revolves around two movie stars, two ex-lovers, and a gangster. The plot revolves around how one incident kicks off a chain of events that connects the lives of all these characters with a terrible murder. The series contains numerous hilarious moments as well as commendable performances.

Conclusion

These were some of the top-notch, hilarious, dramatic as well and full of suspense thriller web series’ list that you can binge-watch with your family, friends, and with your better-halves too.

ALSO READ: Anupama Parmeswaran on why she chose to be in Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Square: ‘I am bored of regular commercial characters…’