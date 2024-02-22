9 best Farhan Akhtar movies that hold special place in hearts of cine buffs

With his first directorial movie Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar proved that he is here to stay and rule the Indian film industry. Then came films like Lakshya and Don which helped him become an acclaimed filmmaker, screenwriter, and lyricist and topped the list of best Farhan Akhtar movies.

Nearly a decade later after he started his directorial journey, Akhtar ventured into the world of acting in 2008 with the musical drama film Rock On!! In this article, we explore the nine Farhan Akhtar movies that helped him prove his mettle as an acclaimed actor.

Here are the 9 best Farhan Akhtar movies cinephiles should not miss:

1. Rock On!!

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli, Koel Purie, Luke Kenny, Nicolette Bird

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Musical/ Drama

Release Date: August 29, 2008

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Rock On!! marks the successful acting debut of Farhan Akhtar along with Prachi Desai. Inspired by the South Korean movie titled A Happy Life, it tells the tale of friends who are part of the rock band Magik. After an ego war between the best pals, the Magik disbands and the friends become estranged. Almost a decade later, with the efforts of Aditya Shroff’s wife Sakshi, they come together. The film concludes with the friends meeting over the weekend to keep the band alive.

Advertisement

2. Karthik Calling Karthik

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Vivan Bhatena, Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Vipin Sharma

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Psychological thriller

Release Date: February 26, 2010

Director: Vijay Lalwani

It tells the tale of a loner and introvert who feels stuck in his mundane life and average job at a construction company. He feels responsible for his brother's death who tried to kill him by throwing him in a well but falls instead of him. Unable to handle life’s ups and downs, he tries to kill himself multiple times but mysterious phone calls from someone become Karthik's life guide. Eventually, he seeks medical help for his disorder and lives a happy life with his partner in Karthik Calling Karthik.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Adventure Comedy

Release Date: July 15, 2011

Director: Zoya Akhtar

It tells the tale of three friends who go on a bachelor trip to live life one more time before one of them gets married. They try to live life to the fullest while juggling jobs and lives. On the vacation, they realized that life is short and should be lived as if Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. After watching the movie, several young cinephiles resonated with the storyline which made it a commercial success.

4. Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Vir Das

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Comedy

Release Date: February 28, 2014

Director: Saket Chaudhary

As the name suggests, Shaadi Ke Side Effects showcases a couple’s struggle and the many comical events they encounter after getting married and having a baby. It’s the sequel to the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects.

5. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, Prakash Raj, Sonam Kapoor

Advertisement

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Biographical/ Drama

Release Date: July 12, 2013

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan gets into the shoes of Indian athlete and Olympian Milkha Singh. He was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-time 400m champion of the Asian Games. It’s based on the novel titled The Race of My Life, penned by Singh and his daughter Sonia Sanwalka. It shows his rise to prominence and struggles with the memories of his childhood and the India-Pakistan partition that continuously haunts him.

6. Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Release Date: June 5, 2015

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Dil Dhadakne Do, helmed by his sister Zoya Akhtar, the film revolves around the Mehra family who venture on a 10-day cruise to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of their parents. Even though the father is a self-made billionaire businessman, he is on the verge of bankruptcy and has a troubled relationship with his wife, daughter, and son. On the trip, the family ponders over the reality of the lives they have been living and the drama that they create of being happy and close-knit.

7. The Sky Is Pink

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Suresh Saraf

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Comedy/ Drama

Release Date: October 11, 2019

Director: Shonali Bose

In The Sky Is Pink, a little girl diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis tells the story of her loving parents as they navigate their 25 years of marriage while dealing with their daughter's illness. It is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary and marks the last film of Zaira Wasim’s career before she retires from the acting industry.

8. Toofaan

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal

Advertisement

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Sports/ Drama

Release Date: July 16, 2021

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

An orphaned extortionist in Dongri Aziz Ali beats up shopkeepers for money in Toofaan. But after watching a video of Muhammad Ali, he decided to quit his lifestyle as an extortionist and began training. After multiple failed attempts and rigorous training, he wins one of the toughest matches of his life and becomes an acclaimed boxer.

9. Wazir

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Release Date: January 8, 2016

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

An Anti-Terrorism Squad Officer Danish Ali, who loses his daughter while chasing a terrorist tries to kill himself at her grave. That’s when a paralyzed chess instructor meets and joins hands with him to avenge his daughter’s death which was also allegedly planned by a government minister who conducts terrorist activities in the country.

After being suspended by the ATS, Danish goes his way to find out who the minister is but encounters Wazir, a hitman sent by the politician to stop both Danish and the amputee grandmaster. After the chess instructor is killed by Wazir, Danish takes it upon himself to get to the end of the conspiracy.

Advertisement

These are some of the acclaimed films by Farhan in which he showcased his acting talents. Some of these are also produced by him. Let us know which of these best Farhan Akhtar movies would you watch this weekend!

ALSO READ: 5 best Hindi horror movies to watch on Jio Cinema: Stree to Bhediya