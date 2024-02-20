Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and others express happiness as Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy

Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan broke many hearts when he got married to his childhood love, designer Natasha Dalal in January 2021. Almost a day ago, the couple gave everyone a pleasant surprise by announcing their pregnancy. Several Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra reacted to their big news.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal created Bawaal on social media when they announced their pregnancy in an adorable social media post on February 18. Sharing a monochrome image of himself sweetly kissing his wife’s baby bump, the actor made the world know about their first pregnancy. In the black-and-white picture, the mommy-to-be looked pretty wearing a white dress.

What got everyone going ‘aww’ was their cute little furball, pet dog Joey who also was part of their special announcement. Sharing the picture Varun penned, “We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love (red heart emoji) #myfamilymystrength.”

Soon after, many Bollywood celebs took the opportunity to congratulate and bless the couple as they embarked on a new journey. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra commented, “Wohooo congratulations my friends,” while Alia Bhatt posted multiple heart emojis in the comment section. Shershaah actress Kiara Advani wrote “Congratulationsssss” and added multiple red hearts to it. Next up was Arjun Kapoor who called them “Daddy & Mommy number 1.”

Anil Kapoor was also hearts on the couple while Zoya Akhtar, Sania Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Isabelle Kaif, and many others congratulated them. Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat penned, “Congratulations you guys!! Beautiful news!!” Ileana D'Cruz, who herself is enjoying motherhood currently posted, “Congratulations!!! Love, hugs, and the best of health.” Famous comedian Kapil Sharma also penned, “Congratulations to both of you the bestest time is coming. God bless you.”

Varun Dhawan’s work front

After working as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan, Varun made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. In the past decade that he has been associated with the Hindi film industry, the actor worked in several commercially hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He will be next seen in the action-drama film Baby John along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha.

