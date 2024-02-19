Varun Dhawan was once asked about his plans to embrace fatherhood; his LOL reply left fans in splits

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, recognized as one of the most charming couples in the entertainment world, tied the knot in 2021. Three years into their marriage, they expressed their joy about the impending arrival of their first child. In a previous interview, when questioned about emracing parenthood, Varun humorously responded with a witty comment.

Throwback to Varun’s take on parenthood

On February 1, 2023, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt attended an event in Mumbai for an upcoming award show. The co-stars faced inquiries about their personal and professional lives. While Alia shared her experience of motherhood after welcoming daughter Raha in November, Varun humorously responded to a question about his plans for fatherhood. In a jest, he remarked, “She (Alia) has become a mother, and you have become a father, so should all of us start having babies?” Alia playfully defended Varun's privacy, and he added, “I will discuss it with my wife and tell her that you have said this, and we should start planning from today.”

Varun and Natasha announce pregnancy

On February 18, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife Natasha Dalal and dog Joey and announced their first pregnancy. Sharing the news, he wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

Following the announcement, numerous celebrities filled the post's comment section with their heartfelt wishes and affection. Karan Johar expressed, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to the best feeling in the world,” accompanied by red heart emojis and hug emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu exclaimed, “Omg Best news,” along with a series of heart emojis and a hug emoji. Arjun Kapoor extended his congratulations with the message, ‘Daddy & Mommy number 1,” accompanied by a white heart emoji. Vaani Kapoor conveyed her congratulations with a heart and a hug emoji, while Maniesh Paul, his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star, shared, “Congrats to both of you,” along with two hug emojis and two heart emojis. Jacqueliene Fernandez conveyed her joy with a string of heart emojis.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

On the work front, Varun is preparing for the upcoming project Baby John. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and backed by producers Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film ensures an intriguing storyline, compelling performances, and exhilarating action sequences. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, the movie boasts a skilled ensemble including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

