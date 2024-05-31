PIC: Priyanka Chopra begins shooting for Frank E Flowers' The Bluff; shares update with fans

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, acclaimed for her acting prowess in numerous blockbuster hits, has not only established herself as a prominent figure in Bollywood but also made significant strides in Hollywood. She serves as an inspiration to countless admirers. Recently, she delighted her followers by sharing an update about her new film The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra begins The Bluff shoot

Priyanka Chopra, known fondly as the Desi Girl, recently took to Instagram stories to provide an exciting update that she has commenced shooting for The Bluff. In the snapshot, her name is prominently displayed below 'ERCELL.' She also offered a sneak peek of her script, featuring an Om symbol at the top followed by the title of the film, The Bluff, and the names Joe Ballarini and Frank E Flowers inscribed below.

Earlier, she had excitedly informed her followers that she had landed in Australia for the filming of her latest project, The Bluff, accompanied by her daughter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a captivating reel capturing her arrival in Australia, showcasing the breathtaking view outside her airplane window. In the next frame, Priyanka's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was spotted at the airport, adding a heartwarming touch to the moment.

Continuing the clip, Priyanka turned the camera towards herself, showcasing her stylish ensemble featuring a brown overcoat, cap, and glasses. Meanwhile, her daughter Malti, nestled beside her, exhibited an endearing expression as the sunlight gently kissed her face, highlighting her sleepy demeanor.

Priyanka captioned it, “Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever.”

More about The Bluff

Frank E Flowers directs The Bluff, which narrates the journey of a retired female pirate. This joint venture between Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO, spearheaded by Anthony and Joe Russo, features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in prominent roles.

