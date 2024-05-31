Priyanka Chopra did not want to do films, was reluctant to join Thalapathy Vijay’s movie; reveals mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses from India, who predominantly works in Hollywood ventures now. However, the former Miss World had made her debut in Indian films with a Tamil movie, that too with Superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

Talking about her debut in the South with the movie Thamizhan, her mother Madhu Chopra shared some interesting facts about the actress. In a recent conversation with Filmygyan, the actress’ mother said that she was initially reluctant to do films and was in tears.

However, she had gotten the Tamil film through an acquaintance, and being an obedient child, her mother insisted she do the movie, which became her debut venture.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra on her debut venture with Thalapathy Vijay

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s experience working with Thalapathy Vijay, the actress’ mother said, “When she was shooting for the film, she began to like it. Despite not knowing the language, she enjoyed it. The team even helped her a lot and treated her with respect.”

Recalling her memories, Madhu Chopra also exclaimed how Vijay is a gentleman. However, Priyanka initially had difficulty keeping up with him in dances. This led the actress to practice with the choreographer Raju Sundaram from morning to evening. This led the actress to like the process of filmmaking and even helped her build up some character for herself.

The 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan, directed by debutant Majith was a courtroom drama that featured Vijay as a lawyer named Surya. The film showcased him as an upright attorney who takes on a criminal kingpin while tackling corruption in the system.

Apart from marking Priyanka's Tamil debut and only appearance so far, the cast also included actors like Revathi, Nassar, Vivek, Ashish Vidyarthi, Delhi Ganesh, Vinu Chakravarthy, M. S. Bhaskar, and more in pivotal roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie emerged as a box office hit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in 2023 for the Hollywood film Love Again, directed by James C Storuse. The movie was the English remake of 2016 German film SMS für Dich and also featured Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in lead roles.

The actress is currently filming for her next movie Heads of State. The film is expected to be an action comedy, directed by Ilya Naishulle, and features Idris Elba and John Cena in lead roles.

