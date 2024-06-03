Bollywood Newswrap, June 3: Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti's PIC gets priceless reaction from Nick Jonas; Heeramandi to return with Season 2

On the third day of May 2024, we got several exciting news that took place in the Bollywood industry. If you have missed any, this article is here to save you.

From Nick Jonas reacting to Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie's new picture to Heeramandi season 2, let's revisit today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 3, 2024

1. Nick Jonas' reaction to Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie's new pic

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in blue and white pajamas. The actress captioned the post, 'Her, Miss you @nickjonas." To which Papa Nick Jonas was quick to react in the comments section, writing, "My whole world."

2. Heeramandi Season 2 is upcoming

Bhansali Productions and Netflix India made a collaborative post to announce the Season 2 of Heeramandi. The post was rather an announcement video that juxtaposed several iconic dialogues and much-loved songs from the series. They shared an unique video to announced the project and captioned it, "15 Aug 1947, ko aazaadi ki jung khatam ho gayi, inn tawaifon ki ek nayi jung shuru hui, ek nayi duniya mein sarr utha ke jeene ki jung (The battle of independence ended on August 15, 1947. Another battle of these courtesans started, which was of living proudly in the new world)."

3. Fan edit of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh grabs attention

A fan page named seeuatthemovie made an edit with Ranbir Kapoor from Animal admitted in a hospital and Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh preparing himself for an operation and sharing on their X handle. This edit came after Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Sandeep Reddy Vanga planned a crossover with these two characters but later got canceled.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt buy new luxury car

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bought a swanky Lexus LM, a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), into their family. According to CarTrade.com, the worth of this new car is around 2 - 2.5 crore. A video of the car arriving at the couple's apartment Vaastu surfaced on social media.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez gets a real star from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

According to ANI, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a new letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. In the letter Calling Jacqueline his 'baby girl', Sukesh wrote, "Firstly I have been missing you, Super Crazzy, falling in love with you crazier. Baby you stole the show in Cannes, your look in gold, was jazzy and super classy... too pretty to handle my love. Through your other photoshoot pictures, you stole my heart over again, my cupcake." He also wrote, "Baby today I am gifting you a 'star' named after you."

