Did you know Pankaj Tripathi had a blackout while shooting for Agneepath?

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is best known for his role in Mirzapur, has become quite popular in recent years. Pankaj Tripathi initially appeared in minor roles in films like Omkara, Agneepath, Run, and Raavan, to name a few. His breakthrough role was in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial venture, Gangs of Wasseypur. The Mirzapur actor once recalled how he became unconscious while filming a scene in Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath (2012).

Pankaj Tripathi had a blackout on the Agneepath sets

In an old interview with Mashable India, Pankaj Tripathi took us back to a scene featuring him and his co-star Hrithik Roshan where he is stabbed by the latter. Talking about him performing his character’s death sequence, the actor shared that he held his breath for some time and then lost consciousness for a few seconds.

Pankaj Tripathi said, "3-4 (baar chaaku) ghopte hain toh maine saans ko rok liya tha. Aap dhyaan se dekho, aankhein laal dikh rahi hain meri uss scene mein. Wo kalpana nahin hai ki chaaku lagne par kya hota hoga (In the scene, I was stabbed 3-4 times. I held my breath. If you look it carefully, my eyes are red. I was trying to imagine how does it feel like getting stabbed)."

Remembering how he ended up having a blackout during the sequence, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared, “Mujhe yaad hai us shot ke 2-3 take mein main do-chaar seconds ke liye behosh ho gaya tha, gir gaya tha. Chalte shot mein dhap se gir gaya tha, blackout ho gaya tha kyunki main lambe samay tak saans ko rok liya honga (I had a blackout for a few seconds and fell because I held my breath for quite long).”

More about Agneepath

In Agneepath, Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Vijay's childhood rival and Kancha's henchman, Surya. The 2012 film starred Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra as leads. It also featured Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor. It was a remake of the 1990 movie of the same name.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Murder Mubarak this year. He will now be seen in films like Stree 2 and Metro…In Dino. The seasoned actor’s other notable works include Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Stree, and Luka Chuppi among others.

