Priyanka Chopra was in tears after getting offer opposite Vijay, says mom Madhu Chopra; reveals actress once refused to do films

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002) opposite Vijay. But did you know the actress initially refused to do films? Her mother Madhu Chopra revealed the same in a new interview.

During the conversation, Madhu shared that when she received the offer of Thamizhan, she was in tears and also called her daughter obedient.

Madhu Chopra recalls time when Priyanka Chopra refused to do films

In a chat with Filmygyan, Madhu Chopra recalled the time when her daughter Priyanka Chopra received the offer for her first film, Thamizhan opposite Vijay, which left her in tears.

Madhu revealed, “Priyanka didn’t want to star in films. She got the offer for the South Indian film through somebody. When I told Priyanka about the offer, she was in tears, she said, ‘I am not doing films.’ But she has always been an obedient child. When I told her to accept the offer, she agreed and signed the contract.”

Recalling the time, she further added that Priyanka worked hard and took dance lessons from morning to evening to match her steps with Vijay. The actress' mother also said that when PeeCee was shooting for the film, she began to like it. Despite not knowing the language, she enjoyed it and the team helped her and treated her with a lot of respect.

"Vijay starred in the film; he is a perfect gentleman. Raju Sundaram was the choreographer. In dance, Priyanka was okay, but she couldn’t initially match steps with Vijay. She would practice with the choreographer from morning to evening. Then she started enjoying it. This also helped her build her character and realise that she wanted to pursue this as a career,” she said.

Madhu Chopra opens up on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 10-year age gap

In the same interview, Madhu was also asked if she was bothered by her daughter Priyanka Chopra's 10-year age gap with her singer husband Nick Jonas.

To this, the actress's mother said, "Koi farak nehi pada. Admi accha, ladki acchi, both care for each other, that's all. Nothing (discussion about it). Maine uss nazar se dekha hi nehi. I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne wale bolte rahe."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project includes starring in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads of State. She also has The Bluff in her kitty, apart from Heads of State.

