Priyanka Chopra flaunting her tattoo with Malti’s face in new vacay PIC proves nothing can beat her love for her daughter

Priyanka Chopra often takes to social media to share heartwarming glimpses from her family life. The actress recently set the internet on fire by offering a peek into her latest vacation with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka was seen flaunting a tattoo of her little girl’s face, and it’s just proof that nothing can beat her love for her daughter.

On September 14, 2024, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from her recent holiday with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the south of France. In one photograph, Priyanka was seen sitting on a yacht in a striped top and shorts. She wore a bucket hat and sunglasses as she looked over at the view. The cute tattoo on her right arm was visible, which was her daughter Malti’s face.

In another photo, Priyanka soaked up the sunlight while Nick Jonas sat in the background. The actress looked stunning in a white bikini. There was a beautiful snapshot of the couple holding each other close as they enjoyed the sun on the yacht.

In one adorable video, Malti was seen having fun with her mother as she played with her hair. There were more pictures of Priyanka having a gala time in stylish outfits. In the caption, she expressed, “One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!”

Nick conveyed his love with heart-eye emojis in the comments section. The singer also posted some romantic pictures with PC from their French getaway and called it “A dream.”

A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra was in India to attend the pre-wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya.

On the work front, Priyanka has already concluded filming for two movies this year. In May, she wrapped up the shoot for Heads of State, in which she shares the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba. Then, in August, she announced the wrap-up of The Bluff. The movie, directed by Frank E. Flowers, follows the story of a female pirate. It also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Priyanka was shooting for The Bluff in Australia for a long period of time, and she finished the shoot with Nick and Malti by her side. In an Instagram post, she said, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!!… and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers.”

Now, Priyanka is preparing to start the second season of her American spy series Citadel. Earlier, she reacted to the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spinoff of the series. Appreciating actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well as the director duo Raj & DK, PC teased easter eggs about her character Nadia. She said, “When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia... breadcrumbs all over Citadel, you just have to find them!”

