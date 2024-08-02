Priyanka Chopra teases Nadia 'breadcrumbs’ in Citadel: Honey Bunny; calls Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in teaser ‘incredible’

Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is one of the most highly anticipated series of the year. It is the Indian spin-off of the popular American series Citadel, headlined by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny was released recently, and now Priyanka has appreciated the lead pair for being ‘incredible.’ She also teased a connection to her character Nadia in the upcoming show.

Today, August 2, 2024, a day after the release of the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and showcased her appreciation. Sharing the teaser, she lauded the director duo Raj & DK, saying, “@rajanddk in full form!”

Coming to actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka stated, “@varundvn & @samantharuthprabhuoffl are incredible!”

Then she asked her fans to look for hints related to her spy character Nadia in the series. She expressed, “When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia... breadcrumbs all over Citadel, you just have to find them!”

Have a look at Priyanka’s story!

The 1-minute, 33-second teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny introduces the characters of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and also gives a glimpse into the action-packed plot. Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also part of the ensemble cast.

The series is directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, it is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Earlier today, Varun shared his experience working on the series and also talked about his chemistry with Samantha. He wrote on Instagram, “North boy + South girl = pan INDIA chemistry. Yesterday was everything i hoped for thank u for the love on the teaser. Teaming up with @rajanddk has been fantastic over that getting the @therussobrothers to produce this with @d2r_films is even more special. @primevideoin have been great partners in providing us this platform to truly tell this global bad ass romance.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be returning for the second season of the American version of Citadel.

