From kissing Priyanka Chopra to video calling daughter Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all heart; WATCH

Nick Jonas never fails to showcase his love for his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie. He often takes to social media to share heartfelt moments with his family. The singer recently offered a peek into his camera roll, which consisted of glimpses of him kissing Priyanka, video calling Malti, and lots more. Fans gushed over his post and found it all heart.

Today, September 21, 2024, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a reel titled ‘POV: you open my camera roll (face holding back tears emoji).” The video began with a shot of him kissing his wife Priyanka Chopra at a recent wedding that they attended together. Then it showed their little munchkin Malti Marie running towards the camera. There were some visuals from Nick’s concerts.

The reel also captured Nick and Malti on a video call with each other. His brother Joe Jonas also made an appearance in the video. There was a quirky glimpse of Priyanka and Nick doused in color during Holi celebrations.

Nick simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Watch the full video here!

In the comments section, fans showered the family with love. One person said, “I love how you all support each other and lift each other up, beautiful to see,” while another wrote, “love u and love your life.”

A user stated, “U & @priyankachopra always be stunning,” and another called them “Power couple.” Many others left red heart and heart-eye emojis to convey their admiration.

Earlier, on September 16, Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert in London with Malti Marie. They cheered for Nick, who celebrated his birthday during the show, and enjoyed their time wholeheartedly.

The actress made a special post for Nick and expressed her love for him on Instagram. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas.”

Nick also shared some memorable moments from the concert and extended his gratitude to everyone. He said, “Thank you for all the love yesterday… Couldn’t have asked for a better start to 32.”

