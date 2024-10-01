Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’s dance number Mere Mehboob: ‘I am trying to do different...'

Triptii Dimri is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. She recently grabbed headlines for her scintillating dance number Mere Mehboob, receiving criticism from some viewers for a few steps. The actress has now reacted to the same and expressed that she is trying to do different things.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Triptii Dimri shared her reaction to the audience’s criticism for her in the song Mere Mehboob. She said, “As an actor, I'm trying to do different things.”

Triptii shared that she realized only when things got ‘real’ that an actor should also know how to walk, dance, and more apart from just acting. She said that she didn’t know this earlier as she never thought that she would be an actor someday.

Triptii continued by saying that she has to try everything. “I may not be good at... I mean one can’t be good at everything, but what's wrong in trying?” she said. Triptii stated that she had to give it her best since she didn’t come this far to just stop.

Triptii Dimri further added that it was her first dance number and she didn’t expect the kind of response it had received when she was shooting for it.

However, Triptii said that everybody has gone through criticism. She believed that people liking or disliking something shouldn’t stop one from ‘experimenting.’ The Animal star mentioned that one should do what they love. Triptii concluded on a wise thought, saying, “If you start thinking about what people are going to say and how people are going to perceive this, then you won't be honest to what you are doing.”

Mere Mehboob from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, while Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon have lent their vocals to the song. Priya Saraiya has penned the lyrics. The dance track featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films, the film is set to arrive on October 11, 2024.

