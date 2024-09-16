Priyanka Chopra says ‘Hello’ to Citadel Season 2 as she kicks off spy series in wee hours of Monday morning

Priyanka Chopra impressed the audience with her spy agent role in the 2023 American series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The actress has now kicked off the highly anticipated second season of the show. She shared a glimpse of heading to work in the wee hours of Monday morning and said ‘Hello’ to Citadel Season 2.

Today, September 16, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of her journey to Citadel Season 2 sets. The actress captured her drive and said “Hello Citadel S2” in the caption. She shared the time as 5:39 AM and used the sticker ‘Monday Motivation!’

Have a look at Priyanka’s story here!

Priyanka Chopra recently took some time out of her busy schedule and vacationed in the South of France with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She dropped a stunning photo dump on Instagram, sharing her memories with her followers. Priyanka donned a gorgeous bikini as she soaked up the sun on a yacht. She also enjoyed some fun time with Malti, who was seen playing with her mother’s hair in one video.

In the caption, PC wrote, “One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!” Check out the post!

Priyanka has already concluded filming for two Hollywood movies, Heads of State and The Bluff, this year. She is also gearing up for the release of her Marathi production, Paani. This National Award-winning film is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 18, 2024.

An Indian spinoff of the series Citadel is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, the show is directed by Raj & DK and stars Varun Dhawan as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Priyanka Chopra had reacted to the teaser of the series in August. She showered praise on the director duo and called the lead actors ‘incredible.’ PC also asked the fans to look for easter eggs related to her character Nadia from the Citadel Universe when they watched the Indian series.

