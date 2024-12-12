Priyanka Chopra has BIG update for those waiting to see her in Hindi movie: ‘Keep your fingers crossed’

After winning hearts with her work in India, Priyanka Chopra has established herself on the global stage. She has been shooting for many big projects in Hollywood. However, the actress’ fans are eagerly anticipating to see her back in a Bollywood movie. It looks like they won’t have to wait for long as Priyanka recently revealed that she is quite close to signing a Hindi film. She asked everyone to keep their fingers crossed.

During a media interaction at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024 in Saudi Arabia, Priyanka Chopra talked about taking her roots with herself everywhere she went. She said, “It’s part of my family, it’s a part of my upbringing.”

Expressing her love for her country, Priyanka stated that India and Indian cinema will always remain close to her heart. Sharing a big update on her comeback in Bollywood, the actress mentioned, “I'm very close to deciding on doing one (film) next year (2025), so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year.”

Priyanka, who has given many iconic songs in Bollywood, added that she missed dancing more than anything else.

Along with Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas is also attending the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival. Prior to coming to Saudi Arabia, the couple kickstarted the holiday season in the United States with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick’s wedding anniversary celebration on December 1 was a treat for their little one as they enjoyed a screening of Moana 2.

Before returning to the US, Priyanka Chopra was in London where she wrapped the shooting of her upcoming series Citadel Season 2. In her wrap post, the Desi Girl expressed, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. I wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up.”

Priyanka is set to reprise her character as agent Nadia in the second installment of the spy show.

