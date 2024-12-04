Priyanka Chopra admits being in public spotlight for 25 years has ‘changed her a lot’: ‘I am not someone…’

Priyanka Chopra became Miss World in 2000, and she is soon going to complete 25 years in the public spotlight. After entertaining the audience in India with her films, she has established herself on the international stage as well. The actress recently talked about her journey and admitted that she has ‘changed a lot.’ She also revealed that she was not someone who talked about her vulnerabilities.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra reflected on making a place for herself in the international industry. She revealed that she wasn’t a stranger to working in the US, as she had gone to school there when she was a teenager. Regarding working in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka mentioned that the filmmaking process was the same in both industries. She felt that cultural difference was what made them different.

Talking about adapting, Priyanka said, “I can’t be rigid in India, expecting it to be Hollywood-like in Bollywood, or vice versa. Be like water, and not rigid.” The Citadel star disclosed that she has always been the one to keep quiet, listen, and discover her place.

When asked about the challenges she faced to establish herself in Hollywood, Priyanka remarked about being a public figure for 25 years. She revealed that she was a very private person, so ‘managing expectations or public pressures’ is what she finds difficult.

PC continued, “I have changed a lot. Being a professional, being able to deal with failure and change... that’s the hardest part. I am not someone who talks about my vulnerabilities or hardships very much.” The actress called those people who were able to express such stuff ‘inspiring.’ Priyanka added that she has been brought up to be ‘tough’ and able to keep herself together.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped shooting for Citadel Season 2 in London. She has returned to New York with her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. PC and Nick celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on December 1, 2024. The couple enjoyed a watch party of Moana 2 with some pizzas and chocolates.

