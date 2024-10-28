Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie talks to Nick Jonas in Hindi and it's cutest thing on internet today

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she has been shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2. The actress is accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka has now shared a ‘Lately’ dump in which Malti was seen talking to her dad in Hindi. It is surely the cutest thing that you will see on the internet today.

On October 28, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and posted a series of glimpses from her recent time in London with her family. The first slide was a selfie of the actress in which she wore a crop top and joggers. There was a video in which her face was absolutely glowing. A picture showed her hand holding a cup of beverage. Priyanka also captured the beauty of the fall season in London.

There was a car selfie of PC in which she channeled her inner boss lady donning a blazer and black sunglasses. She also teased fans with snapshots of some delicious-looking food. There were pictures from the sets of Citadel, and in one mirror selfie, Priyanka was seen getting ready with her dog sitting on her lap. She watched The Devil Wears Prada musical in London with Nick Jonas. The couple even posed with the cast of the musical.

In the 19th slide, Malti Marie was heard saying, “In Hindi…” to which Nick asked, “In Hindi… what? What is it?” The little one cutely said, “In Hindi, theek hoon.” Priyanka ended the dump with a selfie wearing a face pack.

The caption of the post read, “Lately (red heart, kiss mark, and folded hands emoji).” Referring to Malti’s video, Priyanka added, “Slide 19- sound on in Hindi… (face holding back tears emoji).”

Fans showered love on the family in the comments section under the post. Talking about Malti’s video, one person said, “In Hindi… best thing I’ve heard all day,” while another wrote, “Malti's voice is so lovely.” A user even called her “Little Version of Our Desi Girl.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

