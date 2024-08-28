Priyanka Chopra’s saree look in new PIC with her BFF makes hubby Nick Jonas go weak in the knees

Priyanka Chopra recently dazzled in a burgundy saree for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding festivities in India. She made a major fashion statement and received a lot of love on the internet. Priyanka’s look even made her husband, Nick Jonas, go weak in the knees. The singer gushed over her in the comments section of a picture posted by PC’s BFF.

On August 27, 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s best friend, Tamanna Dutt, shared a stunning picture with the actress on her Instagram handle. Dressed in gorgeous sarees, they struck a pose together. The caption read, “‘Old times, fresh memories’ when you meet your BFF after so long literally for 24 hours trying to catch up on our lives. Will miss you my globe trotter.”

Nick Jonas, aka National Jiju, showcased his appreciation in the comments by leaving a fire emoji. Meanwhile, Priyanka also wrote “Stunner.”

Have a look at the post and the comments here!

Fans were in awe of the BFF duo. One person said, “We love you both and you both looked amazing,” while another wrote, “Two' beautiful lady of one frame.” A user called them “Stunners,” and another exclaimed, “Best Friend Forever.” Many others left heart-eye and red heart emojis in the comments.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a series of pictures of her look and captioned it “Berries and cream.” Nick Jonas conveyed his admiration with a “Wow (heart-eye emoji),” while Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor also showered her love.

Priyanka Chopra was in India for a few days to attend the engagement ceremony of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. She even made a special post for the couple and penned, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their Hastakshar and (ring) ceremony.”

On the work front, Priyanka has concluded the shooting for her film The Bluff. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, this story about a female pirate also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. She will now gear up to start the shoot for the second season of her spy series Citadel.

