Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at hotel in Australia on 7th wedding anniversary; fans say ‘jodi mast lagti hai’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the epitome of couple goals. They tied the knot in 2017 in a fairytale wedding in Italy and recently completed 7 years of marriage. The couple is currently in Australia, and a new picture of Virat and Anushka outside the hotel on their 7th anniversary has surfaced on the internet. Fans couldn’t stop gushing and called their jodi ‘mast.’

On December 11, 2024, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. A new picture of the couple taken in Brisbane, Australia, was shared by their fan pages on X (formerly Twitter). In the photo, Virat and Anushka were seen sporting casual looks.

The actress donned a white t-shirt and blue jeans with white flats. She wore no makeup and left her hair open. Anushka carried a black handbag and had a hair tie around her wrist. Virat wore a beige t-shirt and black pants with white shoes and a black cap. He also had a shopping bag in his hand. Anushka was seen entering the Indian team hotel with her husband right behind her.

The caption of the tweet read, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Snapped Outside The Team Hotel, Brisbane.” Check it out!

Fans were extremely happy to get a glimpse of the couple on their wedding anniversary. One person said, “So Beautiful, View Of The Day,” while another wrote, “Donon Ki Jodi mast lagti hai (Their pair looks great).”

A user stated, “They are so beautiful amazing,” and another wished, “Happy marriage anniversary.” Many others left red heart emojis to convey their love.

Back in 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note on X in their wedding announcement. They wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Meanwhile, Virushka are also accompanied by their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, in Australia. The Indian cricket team is set to face Australia in the third test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy from December 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

