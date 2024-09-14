Priyanka Chopra takes 'perfect pause with the loves' of her life ft. hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; WATCH

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is settled with her husband, American singer-songwriter, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in Los Angeles, California. Priyanka and Nick often take breaks from their respective work and go on vacations. PeeCee, who recently attended The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York, took a 'perfect pause with the loves' of her life with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie as she went for a holiday in France. The glimpses of their vacation are a treat to her fans around the world.

On September 14, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her France vacation. In the pictures, PeeCee is raising the temperature with her sizzling looks from the holiday. The first photo shows the actress sunbathing on a yacht with her husband, Nick. She looks alluring in a white bikini. One of the pictures features the global icon posing with hubby Nick in a brown bikini and flaunting her tanned skin.

A video shows Malti playing with her mom, PeeCee's hair as they enjoy their mother-daughter moment on the couch. In another picture, The Bluff actress is soaking in the sun while posing in a white dress. She is also sporting a hat in it.

One of the photos shows Malti resting on her father Nick's lap. The munchkin oozes cuteness in an off-white sweatshirt, sunglasses and a cap. Nick looks super cool in his shirtless look as he enjoys his holiday with his wife and daughter.

PeeCee accompanied her post with a caption suggesting that she has taken a break from work. "One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!"

Take a look at her post here:

Nick Jonas commented on her post. He dropped awestruck emojis in the comment section. Meanwhile, Nick also dropped some visuals from their latest holiday in France on Instagram.

In the first picture, Nick can be seen looking intensely at his wife, Priyanka as they pose for the camera against the picturesque sea backdrop. One of the pictures shows the couple sharing a mushy moment. A glimpse features Nick being the perfect dad to Malti as he lovingly carries her in his arms.

"A dream (For Real)," followed by a red heart emoji.

Here are the pictures:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Malti was born vis surrogacy in 2022.

