Priyanka Chopra was told by Suneel Darshan ‘tum ek din Rekha banogi’; Andaaz producer reveals getting shocked by her ‘unconventional’ beauty

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her web series, Citadel: Season 2, started her acting career in Indian cinema. The actress made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She then featured in Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta-starrer Andaaz, the same year. Priyanka's Andaaz producer Suneel Darshan was shocked by her 'unconventional beauty'. The producer recalled how he predicted that she would become a successful actress like veteran actress Rekha.

During his latest podcast with Friday Talkies, producer Suneel Darshan shared his experience of meeting Priyanka Chopra for the first time time in his office regarding the casting of Andaaz.

Talking about casting Priyanka in Andaaz, Darshan shared that it was a shorter role than Lara Dutta's and a lot of women would come for the auditions. One day, his secretary brought Priyanka Chopra with him.

Andaaz producer recounted that he was shocked to see that Priyanka had unconventional looks as per beauty standards. The producer interacted with PeeCee wherein he noticed that the actress has a powerful voice and beautiful eyes. Darshan, who was impressed by Priyanka's personality, decided to cast her for the role.

"15 min baad maine decide kiya ki is ladki ko main film mein toh 100 per cent cast karunga. Aur maine usko us din kaha ki ek din tum Rekha banogi. Ye uski book mein bhi likha hai (I decided to cast Priyanka in Andaaz after 15 minutes. Also, I told her that she would become Rekha. It is also mentioned in her book, Unfinished)."

Advertisement

Directed by Raj Kanwar, Andaaz starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He was cast opposite then-newcomers, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta in the 2003 film. While Akshay played the role of Flight Lieutenant Raj Malhotra, Lara was cast as Kajal, his childhood friend. Priyanka essayed the role of Jiya Singhania in the romantic-musical movie.

Priyanka now has the American spy series, Citadel: Season 2 and two Hollywood films, The Bluff, and Heads of State in the pipeline. In Bollywood, Priyanka is best known for movies like Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, Aitraaz, Fashion, Mary Kom, and more.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar walked out of Barsaat starring Priyanka Chopra after Twinkle Khanna left his house, recalls Suneel Darshan: ‘Kuch blunder aise ho chuke the…’