Akshay Kumar walked out of Barsaat starring Priyanka Chopra after Twinkle Khanna left his house, recalls Suneel Darshan: ‘Kuch blunder aise ho chuke the…’

Bobby Deol and Priyanka Chopra starrer Barsaat was released back in 2005. While the film initially had Akshay Kumar in the lead role, director Suneel Darshan recently revealed that he had to walk out of the film after Twinkle Khanna left him. Eventually, Bobby Deol came on board for the film.

During a recent conversation on Friday Talkies, Suneel Darshan was asked about his 2005 released film, Barsaat. In his response, he recalled that originally, Akshay Kumar was the lead, but as the film began, he faced some "ajeeb sa problem (a weird problem)" with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

The veteran filmmaker shared that the film was started with Khiladi Kumar and Priyanka Chopra and was supposed to be shot in one schedule. However, five days before the schedule, Akshay called him for a meeting and he sensed something was wrong.

Interestingly, on his way to meet the actor, Darshan got a call from Bobby Deol’s manager requesting him to make a film with him while he asked him to wait. Darshan further explained that Akshay ultimately walked out of the project as “Kuch blunder aise ho chuke the (He did some blunders)," he said.

"Some rumors about Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar started doing the rounds, and Twinkle had left his home. As an actor, you have to be responsible. If your wife has been an actress, she knows everything about the industry, and she has also worked with all the big stars. She knew everything," he further added.

The veteran filmmaker clarified that he did not hold PeeCee responsible for the situation because he opined that the actress was “doing what was in her own interest" and asserted that it is the men who should be "more responsible."

Darshan stated during their meeting that Akshay promised to collaborate with him on their next movie. When the director left, he immediately called Bobby’s manager and eventually came on board for the film.

The director went on to share that he then signed a 3-film contract with Deol that prohibited him from working on anything else, yet Bobby agreed and followed the condition.

Interestingly, Bobby’s debut film was also titled Barsaat which was released in 1995.

