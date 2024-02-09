Priyanka Chopra's mom calls her, Nick Jonas 'doting parents' to Malti Marie: 'Where he leaves off, she picks up'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are two of the most popular and successful artists on a global level. They are also one of the most loved couples and are parents to a lovely daughter Malti Marie. In a recent interview, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra shared her thoughts on the couple's parenting skills and praised the duo.

Madhu Chopra on Priyanka-Nick's parenting

According to IANS, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently spoke about smart parenting on Coto. She said that such parents are able to 'discern and wisely choose what lessons to derive from their own upbringing.' She said that parents with this quality of discernment are able to make 'thoughtful decisions'. "I believe I was one of the smart ones," she said.

Chopra then spoke about Priyanka and Nick Jonas' parenting of Malti Marie and called them "doting parents." She said: "Both are completely doting parents; I don't see a division of line of anything between them. Where Priyanka leaves off, Nick picks up and where he leaves off, she picks up.” She further added: “The conversations are free-flowing. I love this about them."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a monsoon drive in LA

Recently, Priyanka and Nick went together for a romantic monsoon drive while enjoying Indian music in Los Angeles. The actress shared a glimpse of their drive on her Instagram stories. In it, Jonas can be seen driving the vehicle while Shreya Ghoshal's soulful ghazal Qaraar is playing in the background. She captioned it, “Monsoon in la?”

Earlier this month, it was reported by Page Six that the couple is leaving their LA mansion. This is mainly because the pool and the spa presented a series of issues for the couple in April 2020. “At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck,” a copy of the lawsuit filed in May last year stated. “This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck.”

Nick and Chopra had bought it in September 2019 for a whopping $20 million. The property consists of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, and a gym among other things.

However, the issues have made the house virtually unlivable and the couple along with their daughter have moved to a different property while the construction to repair damages on their mansion is going on.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Chopra was last seen in the action spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden. Upon release, the series was well received with particular praise towards the performances and the action sequences. She also did a romantic comedy-drama film called Love Again with Sam Heughan.

The actress will be next seen in the action comedy film Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. In Bollywood, she has signed up to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film was first announced back in 2021 and has hit several roadblocks since then.

Nick, on the other hand, recently performed his first live concert in India in Mumbai along with his brothers. The Lollapalooza event took place in January and was well received.

