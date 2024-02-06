PIC: Priyanka Chopra gives peek into best part of her morning ft. daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is super active on her Instagram account. Be it enjoying Maggi noodles on a cold LA morning or vibing to Shreya Ghoshal’s songs with husband Nick Jonas while on a drive, the international sensation often gives a peek into her day and work. Minutes ago, the actress shared a glimpse of her morning with her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cozy morning with her daughter Malti Marie

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra might be busy with her acting career and being an entrepreneur, but she never misses spending time with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. A while ago, the desi girl was seen spending a cozy morning with the little one in her lap.

In the picture she shared online, the actress wore a matching white pajama set with purple flowers. With her was her little lady Maltie looking oh-so-adorable in her green sweatshirt. As she lay in her mom’s lap, enveloped with a warm fuzzy brown blanket, her mother kept her protective hand on the toddler's head. The cute image of the mother and daughter can melt the toughest of hearts. Sharing the visual, PeeCee penned, “Mornings like this” with a red heart and clouds drizzling emoji.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra listens to Shreya Ghoshal's song with husband Nick Jonas

Be it at a public event or on social media, PeeCee and Nick Jonas often set major couple goals by doing the little things in life together. Yet again, the couple showed how to keep the romance alive on a rainy day. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a visual of her being the passenger princess of her husband and making videos of a rainy day in LA. What got all desis excited was the fact that they were vibing to the soulful ghazal Qaraar of Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal.

In the following story, the Bajirao Mastani star made everyone drool over the hot Maggi noodles and the cup of soup they relished on a cold day. In the caption, she penned, “Who else needs Maggi noodles in the rain?”

Check out her post below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra enjoys monsoon drive in LA with Nick Jonas and Shreya Ghoshal's melody; relishes Maggi