Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to a schoolgirl explaining why she’s not serious about studies is our collective sentiment right now; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra holds a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics but we know at odd times the idea of studying could be too taxing. The actress has now taken to her Instagram story and echoed a similar emotion. The Bluff diva shared a video of a schoolgirl explaining why exactly she is not serious about her studies and that has made PeeCee give her nod.

The former Miss World wrote ‘Same’ with a smile emoji in her reaction to the little girl’s hilarious philosophical explanation of staying aloof from studies. The 46-second clip previously went viral on X and captured a zoomed-in video of an adorable little girl in a classroom who gives a ROFL response after being scolded by her teacher for not studying.

The video begins with the teacher saying, “Aap serious nahi ho apni padhai ko leke (You are not serious about your studies).” The baby in her response replies with an extensive answer that surely does make sense and encompasses the whole universe with possible others. The little girl in the video started by explaining how the world has existed for about 450 crore years, with humans' existence being noted for 370 crore years.

“The universe we are so happy about, there are similar universes like this we are unaware of. We do not know how many galaxies there are,” the young mind says continuing her deep analysis further making mentions of stars, the sun, the earth, and over 200 countries it consists of. She then comes to India and says we are one of the 1 trillion species and she is just one citizen in a population of 160 crore.

She concluded her answer by saying, “How serious should I take myself? What can happen with my existence?” Well hearing all of that, we too agree with the reason why Priyanka Chopra gave this girl a nod.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently in India promoting her Marathi production, Paani. Earlier today, she also kickstarted the shoot of her Citadel Season 2. Last month she wrapped up shooting for The Bluff. PeeCee is then also involved in the action comedy Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

